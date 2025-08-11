Latest posts

Services are verbs combined with nouns

Information architecture normally focuses on the objects that need to be represented in a system. Some human-centred practitioners focus instead on the tasks users need to do. These approaches are sometimes framed in opposition. But combining these techniques can make services and systems easier to use as well as more efficient to manage.

Linknote

Information architecture

A plea for the lost practice of information architectureVicky Teinaki

A pile of well-known information architecture books: How to Make Sense of Any Mess, Information Architecture (x 2), Design By Definition, Information Ecology, with a toy dinosaur

I was sad to learn earlier that Vicky Teinaki has died. Vicky had been a designer for a few different government departments and public sector organisations.

I didn’t know her well. But I have read her blog posts for years, and I was delighted to encounter her in meetings about structured information since I joined the civil service a few months ago. I was struck by how she demonstrated both fresh thinking and wisdom.

Just a few days after I started in my information architecture role at the Scottish Government, she published this excellent article about the discipline.

It serves multiple purposes expertly. It is a comprehensive but concise history of information architecture, tracking its major milestones over the past 20 years.

Vicky argued that information architecture had become diminished when it got absorbed into user experience, and then got forgotten entirely when it suddenly became easy to churn out high-fidelity visual prototypes without tackling underlying structural decisions.

The post is also an incredible bibliography of key information architecture resources. I have turned to this blog post numerous times over the past six months, and I know I will continue to do so.

Photo

EdinburghPersonalSociety

Torn-off portion of a leaflet advertising Savacentre. A large colourful logo appears in the middle. To the left are the store's opening hours. To the right are alterations to the opening hours for holiday Mondays. The small print says: "Prices valid until Saturday, 2nd June 1990."

I found some very vintage but surprisingly pristine litter in Morningside a few weeks ago.

My eye was drawn by the Savacentre branding (not a thing any more).

I was surprised to discover that this partial leaflet dates from spring 1990.

The reverse of the leaflet, showing two coupons that have been torn off. 15p off any pack of breakfast cereal. 10p off any pre-packed salad or lettuce 50p or more. The coupons were "Valid until Saturday 2nd June 1990s at Savacentre only." The graphic design is very of its time, with tall serif fonts, bright colours and jaunty illustrations.

Unfortunately the coupons are no longer valid.